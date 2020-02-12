Angrezi Medium First Look Out, Irrfan Khan's Emotional Message Will Leave You Teary-eyed

After his treatment for endocrine cancer, Irrfan Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen after a short hiatus with Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium. The makers dropped the film's first poster today and revealed that the trailer will be out tomorrow (February 13, 2020).

In the poster, Irrfan Khan is dressed like a Queen's guard and a school-uniform clad Rdhika Madan is hugging him.

Along with this poster, the actor also shared a heartwarming message where he revealed that he won't be able to promote his film owing to his health.

A video featuring various clips from the film's set is out and it has Irrfan's voice saying, "Hello, Bhaiyyo aur Beheno! Namaskar! Main Irrfan. Main aaj aapke saath hoon bhi aur nahin bhi. Khair, yeh film Angrezi Medium mere liye bahut khaas hai. Sach, yekin maniya, meri dil ki khwahish thi ki iss film ko utne hi pyaar se promote karu jitne pyaar se hum logo ne banaya hai. Lekin, mere sharer ke andar kuch unwanted mehmaan baithe huye hain unse vartalap chal raha hai. Dekhte hai kis karwat uth baithta hai. Jaisa bhi hoga, aapko itelah kar diya jayega."

He further added, "Kahawat hai 'When life gives you lemon, you make a lemonade'. Bolne mein accha lagta hai but sach mein jab zingagi aapke haath mein nimbu thambati hai na, toh shikanji banana bahut mushkil ho jata hai. Lekin, aapke paas aur choice bhi kya hai positive rehne ke alawa? Inn halat hai nimbu ki shikanji bana paate hai ki nahi bana pate hai, yeh aap par hai. Par hum sab ne iss film ko ussi positivity k saath banaya hai. Par mujhe umeed hai ki yeh film aapko sikhayegi, hasayegi, rulayegi, phir hasayegi shayad!"

He concluded the video by saying, "Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other. Watch the film. And yes. Wait for me!"

Well, Irrfan's emotional message will definitely leave you with a tear or two. Watch the video here.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Doobriyal and Kiku Sharda. The film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

