Angrezi Medium Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers; Available For Download In HD Print!

Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role, falls prey to the notorious piracy website, Tamilrockers. Angrezi Medium also casts Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. The film has anyway released amid a sad situation as the entire nation is dealing with the coronavirus scare and it is advised that everyone avoids going to the crowded places. Speaking of which, theatres are the last place where the audiences are willing to go given the circumstances.

Now, the film has already leaked online, we think the business of the film will be badly affected. Meanwhile, here's how netizens have reacted to the film.

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI "#AngreziMedium - Dullsville. Film rides on exemplary performances by Irfan khan & Deepak but shoddy script & poor execution by the director plays the spoilsport, 2nd half is over dramatic & stretched. Film fails to entertain like hindi medium. Rating- **." Rohitt Jaiswal @rohitjswl01 "Wont say much,neither I want to exaggerate things because I really admire @irrfank, all I can say that #AngreziMedium is a weak film, director miserably failed to utilise great actors, not even 20% as compared to #HindiMedium, feeling bad for Irrfan bhai 2*/5 #AngreziMediumReview." Surajkumarofficial @Surajkumarrevi1 "#AngreziMedium review - First half review. 😭literally cried seeing Irfan khan on screen. Such a beautiful movie which makes me smile and cry at same time #coronavirus ke wajah se ye chalna musqil hai lekin hope ye film chale😭We cant miss this." Cinema200 @Cinema200 "#OneWordReview... #AngreziMedium: FANTASTIC. Rating: **** An absolute joyride with plenty of laugh aloud moments... Aces: Smart writing + chemistry of #Irrfan & #DeepakDobriyal + emotional scenes + finale... Winner!"

Earlier, while speaking to PTI, Homi Adajania had said that after working with Irrfan in Angrezi Medium, he has changed as a person.

He had said, "Angrezi Medium has changed me as a person. It has made me a better, lighter person. The way I would approach a film before, I was finicky about the actor not giving me right pitch and things that are not in your control. All that has gone out of the window."

"I will probably make films more often now as I have realised that there is a light way of making films. One should chill, have fun, enjoy while making a movie and it will all come through. This is the way one should be. I am not going to take these characters home and cry, fret and shout, it is not necessary. As a life lesson I learnt why do we make things complicated and fret about it," had added Homi.