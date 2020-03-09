Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is An Effortless Actor Says Her Co-Star Radhika Madan

Angrezi Medium is a much-anticipated movie which is up for release in the coming week. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, the film is a spin-off to the 2017 film Hindi Medium.

In a recent interview, Radhika Madan opened up on sharing screen space with Kareena, saying that it was a dream come true. She also said that Kareena is a very natural actress who can just switch on and off from her character.

In an interview with Times Of India, "Kareena is one of the finest actors in the industry and sharing screen space with her was a dream come true. Usually, it takes time for an actor to get into the skin of their character, but watching Kareena off-screen it looked like acting came naturally to her, she portrayed her character so effortlessly. Kareena was so at ease and casual about it. She took no time to get into her character whenever Homi Adajania was ready for a shot. Watching her was really inspiring."

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and is all set to hit screens on March 13.

Talking about the plot, Radhika plays the role of a daughter, who wishes to go to London for her higher studies. Irrfan plays her dad who does his best to gather funds to make his daughter's dream come true. Kareena has a cameo appearance as a cop. Apart from them, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and others.

Angrezi Medium is the first movie that Irrfan Khan will be starring in after being diagnosed with cancer. The actor has not taken an active part in film promotions as he is still undergoing treatment for the same.

