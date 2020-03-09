    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Angrezi Medium Producer Dinesh Vijan Plans A Sequel, Chinese Medium

      By
      |

      Producer Dinesh Vijan is currently gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium and according to recent reports, he is already making plans for the third sequel in the series. After Hindi Medium's success, fans are awaiting the release of Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor starrer. During an interview, Dinesh revealed the upcoming instalment will be called Chinese Medium.

      angrezi medium

      Dinesh chose Chinese Medium as the subject for his potential due to the original's film's impact on the Chinese box office. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dinesh said, Hindi Medium had a huge impact on the Chinese audience' and they are expecting a great response for Angrezi Medium as well. He also recalled an incident, when a fan shared the experience of watching the original with him.

      Dinesh told while dining in a private restaurant, one of the servers approached him haphazardly when they learned that the producer of Hindi Medium had come in to dine. She reportedly shared with Dinesh, that she had watched the film with her daughter and it struck a chord with both of them. Talking about the third instalment's development he added, "it all depends on Irrfan Khan and when he agrees to do it,"

      Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madhan, and more. The film follows a father who wishes to fulfil daughter's every wish. The audience has high expectation from the comedy-drama releasing this weekend, March 13, 2020.

      Angrezi Medium Director Homi Adajania Calls Kareena Kapoor Khan A 'Brilliant And Intuitive Actress'

      After Kareena Kapoor, Here Are 5 Stars Whose Instagram Debut We Are Awaiting

      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X