Angrezi Medium Producer Dinesh Vijan Plans A Sequel, Chinese Medium

Producer Dinesh Vijan is currently gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium and according to recent reports, he is already making plans for the third sequel in the series. After Hindi Medium's success, fans are awaiting the release of Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor starrer. During an interview, Dinesh revealed the upcoming instalment will be called Chinese Medium.

Dinesh chose Chinese Medium as the subject for his potential due to the original's film's impact on the Chinese box office. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dinesh said, Hindi Medium had a huge impact on the Chinese audience' and they are expecting a great response for Angrezi Medium as well. He also recalled an incident, when a fan shared the experience of watching the original with him.

Dinesh told while dining in a private restaurant, one of the servers approached him haphazardly when they learned that the producer of Hindi Medium had come in to dine. She reportedly shared with Dinesh, that she had watched the film with her daughter and it struck a chord with both of them. Talking about the third instalment's development he added, "it all depends on Irrfan Khan and when he agrees to do it,"

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madhan, and more. The film follows a father who wishes to fulfil daughter's every wish. The audience has high expectation from the comedy-drama releasing this weekend, March 13, 2020.

Angrezi Medium Director Homi Adajania Calls Kareena Kapoor Khan A 'Brilliant And Intuitive Actress'

After Kareena Kapoor, Here Are 5 Stars Whose Instagram Debut We Are Awaiting