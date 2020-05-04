Angrezi Medium Producer Dinesh Vijan To Financially Support Irrfan Khan's Family

A recent report revealed that Producer Dinesh Vijan will be giving a helping hand and support the late Irrfan Khan's family financially. Dinesh Vijan collaborated with Irrfan Khan for two very successful releases- Hindi Medium and its sequel Angrezi Medium. Both the films made substantial profits, and the latter reportedly has been sold to a streaming platform for a whopping amount.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Vijan will be setting a fund aside for Irrfan's wife and two sons. A source informed the website, "Irrfan never got around to making the kind of money he deserved. Whatever his savings were, all got used up for his expensive treatment in England. One imagines there is little savings left for the Khan family. Dinesh Vijan made sizeable profits from his two films with Irrfan. Not only that, he coaxed Irrfan to do Angrezi Medium when the actor was far from healthy. Dinesh feels he owes Irrfan the financial security that his family needs."

The family's financial dynamics are currently unknown, however, the news that producer Dinesh is working on lightening up their financial burden comes off as a relief. Actor Irrfan Khan passed away last week on Wednesday, at the age of 53. He had been suffering from neuroendocrine tumour- a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body. He was kept in the ICU after suffering from a colon infection, before the news of his demise shook the film fraternity and fans.

Condolences poured in from across the world as Irrfan was also known for being a part of blockbusters like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurrasic World, Inferno and more.

Irrfan Khan Will Be Missed: 6 Times The Actor Shook The Audience With His Iconic Performance

Films Irrfan Khan Was Set To Be A Part Of Before His Death: Udham Singh, Gormint, Life In A Metro 2