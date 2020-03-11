    For Quick Alerts
      Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan Reveals She Had To Beg For An Audition

      Radhika Madan, currently gearing up for her next release Angrezi Medium and has been making the headlines for the film and her collaboration with Irrfan Khan. Recently in an interview, the actress revealed that she had to beg for a chance to give an audition for the film.

      Earlier seen in Pataakha, Radhika told TOI, she performed two scenes for her audition one of which is already in the trailer. When asked how the audition process went, she said, "Beg, I had to literally beg to audition for this film because I had just done Pataakha. I begged Homi to let me audition and I performed two scenes, one of which is where she is going to London, which is seen in the trailer and the second one I cannot reveal. Homi and Dinu (Dinesh Vijan) believed in me and it is a rare thing to find such people. I feel really fortunate to have such people with me."

      Angrezi Medium follows Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, as a father-daughter duo, Irrfan will be seen turning the world around for his daughter played by Radhika who wants to live and study further in abroad. Talking about the first day on set, she also revealed the first day on set was a very special day for her. She said he became her father withing seconds, "It was a very important day for me and a very special thing happened. Irrfan sir and I were looking at each other before starting one scene, and in that one minute, in a few seconds, he became my father. It was a very unsaid thing."

      The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and more in pivotal roles. Angrezi Medium will release this weekend on March 13, 2020.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
