Angrezi Medium Situations Are Similar To The Ones Irrfan Khan Faced During Childhood

Irrfan Khan is all geared up for his next release, Angrezi Medium directed by Homi Adajania. The film, a spin-off to the 2017 film Hindi Medium, has audiences pumped up to watch Irrfan back on screen as it is his first movie after being diagnosed with cancer.

Irrfan will be playing the role of a father who wants to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying in London, and does everything he can to back her up financially. Irrfan says that there are many situations in the film which are similar to the ones he himself faced in his childhood.

Times of India quoted Irrfan as saying, "My child in Angrezi Medium loses her mother when she is very young. I wasn't. Mine was a crisis of whether to pursue my dream or take care of my responsibility. For Champak (his character in Angrezi Medium) the dilemma is whether to let my daughter chase her dream or not, perhaps it would have been my father's dilemma if he was alive. The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak's decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do. Let the child fly!"

Some time back, director Homi Adajania had shared that they waited for two years so that Irrfan could be a part of the film as they knew no one could replace him.

Angrezi Medium co-stars Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and others. It hits theatres on March 13.

