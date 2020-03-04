Angrezi Medium Special Song Kudi Nu Nachne De Out: A Perfect Song For Women's Day

Finally, the much-awaited song of Angrezi Medium, Kudi Nu Nachne De, is out and it's every bit peppy. In the very first listen, the song will uplift your mood and will make you tap your feet. Also, we think it's a perfect track for International Women's Day as it's all about 'Let the girl be/live the way she wants to'.

Along with the lead actress Radhika Madan, the song also features many B-town actresses including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Check out the song here right away..

Director Homi Adajania thanked all the actresses for agreeing to do this special song and said in a statement, "The Angrezi Medium journey has been unlike anything I've experienced. It's been made with so much love and positivity and this video takes the spirit ahead. It's a glimpse of what love and positivity looks like. These are beautiful people who gave us time with little notice, selflessly pitched in and I love them for this."

Angrezi Medium casts Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

