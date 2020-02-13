Angrezi Medium Trailer: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan's Bonding Makes You Smile, Kareena Impresses

All those who have been eagerly waiting to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen, your wait is finally over! The makers of his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium have dropped the official trailer and as expected, it is impressive right from the first frame.

The official Twitter page of Maddock Films tweeted the trailer and wrote, "Inside I am very emotional, outside I am very happy! Presenting the official trailer of #AngreziMedium."

The trailer begins with Irrfan Khan's character, Ghasiteram struggling to give a speech in English after his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan) is felicitated in school. The 2.55 minute video then gives us a sneak-peek into the various hilarious and emotional situtations that Ghasiteram lands in, as he tries to help his daughter to pursue her 'foreign' dreams. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in the film.

Angrezi Medium is a heartwarming and hilarious story of the unconditional love between a father and his daughter. Also, it's a tale of unbreakable friendships and small-town obsessions with the 'foreign' dream. The film makes us realize that sometimes people may travel very far in search of answers that were always within them.

Watch the trailer here.

Post wrapping up the shooting of Angrezi Medium, director Homi Adajania had thanked Irrfan on his Instagram page and written, "Irrfan Khan, you are incredible ... and you're a decent actor as well. I love you more than I know how to say. I wanted to do this film knowing it would be against the odds. I wanted to do it for all the wrong reasons to make a film but they just seemed so right and still do. It's been an emotional roller coaster more than anything else and I know how hard it's been for everyone."

He further added, "Thank you to my crew and cast for not letting the odds stack up against us. I truly believe that our collective positivity and celebration of life allowed us this. Regardless of this film's fate, it's shown me a lighter way of being and I'll always cherish this."

Helmed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Hrithik Roshan And Others Post Heartfelt Messages After Watching Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Video

Angrezi Medium First Look Out, Irrfan Khan's Emotional Message Will Leave You Teary-eyed