SSRDidntCommitSuicide Trends On Twitter; Angry Fans Of Sushant Singh Rajput Ask For Justice

Netizens express their anger on Twitter under the hashtag #SSRDidntCommitSuicide and urges the Indian government to initiate CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He hanged himself in his room and was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Soon after his death, his pictures from the suicide spot went viral and netizens started claiming that the mark on his neck hinted that he was murdered. However, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed that according to post-mortem reports, the cause of actor's death was asphyxia due to hanging.

"Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushanth Singh Rajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging," had said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The Mumbai Police also summoned many celebrities of B-town including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra. Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty also recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police. A few days ago, Rhea also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate CBI enquiry in Sushant's death, but received flak for breaking her silence after a month of Sushant's demise.

Now, all the angry fans of Sushant are putting up tweets saying that Sushant didn't commit suicide under the hashtag #SSRDidntCommitSuicide and urging the government to release an order for CBI investigation in Sushant's death case.

Till now, more than 1 lakh tweets have been posted on Twitter, asking justice for Sushant.

Meanwhile, the same fans have also vowed to boycott all the upcoming films of producers like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra and Sajid Nadiadwala. Not just that, they have also refused to watch any upcoming film that features any star kid in the lead role.