Anil Kapoor Committed This Crime On His Wedding Anniversary; Actor Reveals How He Is Paying For It!

Anil Kapoor Admits Cheating & We're Shocked!

We all know that the Malang actor is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. If there's an actor who is ageing reverse, it's Anil Kapoor! The star often gives us major fitness goals with his workout videos. However, on his anniversary, the actor cheated on his diet, and ended up finishing all the cakes.

"I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes. Now, I must do the time and burn off those calories," wrote Anil Kapoor along with the video, in which he is seen sweating it out on an excercycle at his in-house gym.

Anil Kapoor Reveals What Motivated Him To Take Fitness Seriously

"Initially in the first 10 to 20 years of my career, we (actors) were not that physically conscious. Jackie Shroff and I would go to the movie releases and premiere rows. We were always at the buffet, khana kha rahe thein (eating the food). Neither of us were aware of it.

Then after every decade, I kept raising the bar on my physicality. I knew that I had to be fit. I have to look better and I have been maintaining my weight. I have to go and face the camera. I love my work. I love my profession. I love what I do. So, I feel the least I can do is when I give a close up, it should not be a close-up where the audience feels ‘yaar ye khaya peeya ghar ka hai (he's well-fed) or you know, he has not slept well. I want to give my best. I kept on looking after myself. I want to be honest to my profession. So that's what I practice," revealed Anil Kapoor in one of his recent interviews.

Here's How Anil Kapoor Is Keeping Himself Fit Amid The Lockdown

"One hour in the morning, I do cardios, and in the evening, I do weights. So, that's been my routine during the lockdown. So much time to myself. I have so much time. So, why not? At the moment, it's not about body-building. It's not about that. You know, it's about community building and the community being fit and healthy to fight this. It is about motivating myself to build my immunity, because I'm 60 plus. So, I have to be more careful," said the actor.

Anil Kapoor's Monday Motivation Is On Point

The actor recently wrote an inspiring post about how one can stick to his/her workout routine amid the lockdown.

He wrote, "Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers . But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That's why our mind plays such an important part in any health drive. The long-term solution to fighting microbes like COVID-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one...Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off . But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling , move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way , remove what clouds of doubt have come over me . If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right . So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve. #mondaymotivation."

Speaking about films, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's revenge-thriller Malang. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.