Anil Kapoor: Entertainment Industry Will Figure Out A Way To Be Pandemic Proof

Anil Kapoor is confident that the Indian film industry will find a way to survive through the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor says the industry will find a pandemic proof plan and begin to function as usual once the lockdown is lifted.

"There's no doubt that the entertainment industry will struggle a bit with adapting to the new normal, much like any other industry. The entertainment industry will figure a way to be pandemic-proof to some extent," Anil Kapoor told PTI in an interview.

He also opened up about many films taking the digital route to proceed with the release, and said the industry is still growing and finding the right mix. "Once we figure out the right mix, we will perhaps see an explosion of even better and much more relevant content and formats. We're already on that path with the digital boom in entertainment. The future of formats and technologies is being shaped as we speak, and it's exciting," he added.

Anil Kapoor said he misses being on set and is working towards his future projects right now. "I miss being on set and doing what I love the most. I hope we can build herd immunity soon and emerge stronger at the end of this pandemic so that we can resume our work life. I'm researching a few things for my upcoming projects and my meetings are happening over video calls. I'm working virtually, for now" he added.

Taking about COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown, "It's been a difficult year for everyone, but what's been remarkable is to see the world rally together to fight a borderless and faceless enemy. We're all doing what we can to keep each other safe, and this unity is priceless."

Anil Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films, Karan Johar's period drama Takht followed by Abhinav Bindra's biopic alongside his son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

