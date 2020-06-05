Anil Kapoor Flaunts His Muscles, Shares His Workout Routine For Physical Transformation

Anil Kapoor has been all about building his physique during the lockdown, and the results are fantastic. Anil has been following a regular schedule of intense workout, and now he has a ripped physique to show for it.

In a recent Instagram post, Anil shared the secret to his physical transformation, and it is not what you would think. Anil says that a day's rest to unwind and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined week is what he throws in the mix to get the body he wishes.

Sharing a picture where he can be seen flaunting his muscles, Anil wrote, "It's not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day. We must take time to let the body rest."

He added that rest days are important, which is why he takes one whole day off to do all the important things that help him unwind.

He continued, "During this process my body and mind can unwind," the actor added. "In this relaxed state I know I am being kind to my body and my body will be ready for the following 6 days of training . I take a more relaxed approach to my meals. A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown in. I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them. For we cannot forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round...it's a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance..."

Anil's post has received over 60,000 likes in just a matter of five hours.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Pens Super Inspiring Note On The Need To Build One's Immunity, Impresses Fans