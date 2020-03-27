Anil Kapoor Lauds Sonam Kapoor For Spreading Awareness About The Novel Coronavirus!

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor returned to India and the actress made sure to quarantine herself to keep everyone around her, safe. The actress also shared a detailed account on her social media pages about how she and her husband, Anand S Ahuja, were screened at the airport upon their arrival from London.

Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor is all impressed with Sonam's seriousness towards the ongoing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which started from China and later spread its wings to many countries including Italy, Russia, United States and India.

In his latest tête-à-tête with HT, Anil praised Sonam and said, "Sonam is in Delhi now with Anand. She and her family are staying home and safe. She's been very vocal, brave and informative about her whole experience, which is a great. I'm sure it helped a lot of people, and has also answered their questions."

Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in Malang, also revealed that he and his wife, Sunita are trying their level best to keep the people around them, safe. He said, "‪(We are) just trying to do our best, staying home and safe, keeping a positive attitude. My family, team and I, are all aware, prepared and equipped, ensuring that we take all the necessary measures. Sunita and I've been making sure our team, staff and their families are taken care of in these tough times."

When Mr Kapoor was asked if the shoot of any of his film has been disrupted owing to the nationwide lockdown, the actor said, "Thankfully, all my shoots ended in February. March was supposed to be a prep month for my upcoming projects. So while at home, I'm doing my research for Takht and just trying to learn more about Emperor Shah Jahan in depth and really get into the skin of the character."

"I really enjoy watching period dramas and have been watching a lot of them. I'm also looking at this time to reflect and synthesize for the future."