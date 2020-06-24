    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anil Kapoor On Completing 37 Years In Bollywood: Labels Never Really Mattered To Me

      By
      |

      Anil Kapoor, who made his acting debut in Bollywood with Bapu's Woh Saat Din, completed 37 years in the film industry on June 23, 2020. To commemorate this milestone, the Mr India actor walked down the memory lane and shared his journey, where he started as an actor and became an evergreen star.

      Anil Kapoor Celebrates 37 Years Of Woh Saat Din

      Anil Kapoor Celebrates 37 Years Of Woh Saat Din

      The Malang actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget...#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time."

      Anil Kapoor Says Labels Never Mattered To Him, And He Was Always Aware About His Talent

      Anil Kapoor Says Labels Never Mattered To Him, And He Was Always Aware About His Talent

      He continued, "Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on... labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously...I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it's still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone...."

      Anil Kapoor's Woh Saat Din Co-Star Raju Shrestha Commented With A Fond Memory On The Actor's Post

      Anil Kapoor's Woh Saat Din Co-Star Raju Shrestha Commented With A Fond Memory On The Actor's Post

      He wrote, "It was a pleasure to work with you in this film...I still remember the workshops we did in Hotel Palm Grove...I still remember we shot my favourite scene in Mohan Studios, the scene where you are having a bath and I run away to dance....I still remember how Boney ji, you and me traveled all over North India to promote this film...Woh Saat Din remains my most favorite film of my career."

      Anil thanked him for sharing so many memories and wrote, "thank you Raju...you were among the main pillars of this unforgettable film...you were too too good my friend...see you soon."

      Sonam Kapoor's Reaction On Her Dad Anil Completing 37 Years In Bollywood

      Sonam Kapoor's Reaction On Her Dad Anil Completing 37 Years In Bollywood

      The Zoya Factor actress wrote, "The best best." "Inspiration & Motivation & Inspiration again," commented Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja on Anil Kapoor's post.

      Speaking about films, Anil Kapoor's next is Karan Johar's period film Takht. According to the reports, the actor will be essaying the role of Shahjahan in the film. Earlier, while speaking with a tabloid, Anil said that he is excited to play a historical character for the first time in his career.

      ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Flaunts His Muscles, Shares His Workout Routine For Physical Transformation

      ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Midnight Birthday Bash Inside Pictures; Papa Anil Kapoor Wishes Her With A Sweet Note

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X