Anil Kapoor On Completing 37 Years In Bollywood: Labels Never Really Mattered To Me
Anil Kapoor, who made his acting debut in Bollywood with Bapu's Woh Saat Din, completed 37 years in the film industry on June 23, 2020. To commemorate this milestone, the Mr India actor walked down the memory lane and shared his journey, where he started as an actor and became an evergreen star.
Anil Kapoor Celebrates 37 Years Of Woh Saat Din
The Malang actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget...#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time."
Anil Kapoor Says Labels Never Mattered To Him, And He Was Always Aware About His Talent
He continued, "Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on... labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously...I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it's still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone...."
Anil Kapoor's Woh Saat Din Co-Star Raju Shrestha Commented With A Fond Memory On The Actor's Post
He wrote, "It was a pleasure to work with you in this film...I still remember the workshops we did in Hotel Palm Grove...I still remember we shot my favourite scene in Mohan Studios, the scene where you are having a bath and I run away to dance....I still remember how Boney ji, you and me traveled all over North India to promote this film...Woh Saat Din remains my most favorite film of my career."
Anil thanked him for sharing so many memories and wrote, "thank you Raju...you were among the main pillars of this unforgettable film...you were too too good my friend...see you soon."
Sonam Kapoor's Reaction On Her Dad Anil Completing 37 Years In Bollywood
The Zoya Factor actress wrote, "The best best." "Inspiration & Motivation & Inspiration again," commented Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja on Anil Kapoor's post.
Speaking about films, Anil Kapoor's next is Karan Johar's period film Takht. According to the reports, the actor will be essaying the role of Shahjahan in the film. Earlier, while speaking with a tabloid, Anil said that he is excited to play a historical character for the first time in his career.
