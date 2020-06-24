Anil Kapoor On Completing 37 Years In Bollywood: Labels Never Really Mattered To Me

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 37 Years Of Woh Saat Din

The Malang actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget...#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time."

Anil Kapoor Says Labels Never Mattered To Him, And He Was Always Aware About His Talent

He continued, "Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on... labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously...I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it's still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone...."

Anil Kapoor's Woh Saat Din Co-Star Raju Shrestha Commented With A Fond Memory On The Actor's Post

He wrote, "It was a pleasure to work with you in this film...I still remember the workshops we did in Hotel Palm Grove...I still remember we shot my favourite scene in Mohan Studios, the scene where you are having a bath and I run away to dance....I still remember how Boney ji, you and me traveled all over North India to promote this film...Woh Saat Din remains my most favorite film of my career."

Anil thanked him for sharing so many memories and wrote, "thank you Raju...you were among the main pillars of this unforgettable film...you were too too good my friend...see you soon."

Sonam Kapoor's Reaction On Her Dad Anil Completing 37 Years In Bollywood

The Zoya Factor actress wrote, "The best best." "Inspiration & Motivation & Inspiration again," commented Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja on Anil Kapoor's post.