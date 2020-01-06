Anil Kapoor On JNU Violence: 'Couldn’t Sleep All Night'; Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza Condemn Attacks

Many celebrities have come out and condemned the attacks on Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University students and professors by masked assailants on Sunday night. Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur too expressed shock over the incident, at the trailer launch of their film Malang. Anil stated that he could not sleep all night thinking about what is happening.

Reacting to the violence perpetrated on JNU students and faculty, Anil said, "It has to be condemned. It was quite sad and quite shocking. What I saw was very disturbing. In fact, main poori raat soya nahi yeh soch soch ke ki what is happening. (In fact, I did not sleep all night because I was thinking about what is happening.) It has to be condemned. Violence se kuch hone wala nahi hai. Jinhone yeh kiya, they should be punished, absolutely. (Nothing will come out of violence. Those who are responsible for this should be punished.)"

Agreeing with Anil, Aditya said, "There's no place for that kind of violence in our country. The perpetrators have to be brought to task, definitely."

On Sunday night, Swara Bhaskar made an emotional appeal to cops to control the mob situation in the university. Swara was teary-eyed as she stated that both her parents reside on campus and are professors at the university.

Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to express horror as she wrote, "It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What's going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman?" (sic).

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted,"Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated," (sic).

Dia Mirza tweeted, "How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice," (sic).

