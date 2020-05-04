Anil Kapoor Remembers Irrfan Khan’s Smile: It Would Instantly Make Everyone Else Smile

The passing of one of Hindi film industry's stellar actors, Irrfan Khan, has left a huge hole in the hearts of his fans and colleagues from the industry. Tributes for Irrfan have been pouring in from other Bollywood celebs. Recently, Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to remember his Slumdog Millionaire co-star. Sharing a few pictures, Anil wrote how Irrfan had one of the most contagious smiles.

Sharing pictures from their Slumdog Millionaire days, of film promotions, when they went to the 81st Academy Awards, and a picture of the cast at the SAG Awards, Anil wrote on Twitter, "These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I'll always remember about Irrfan...." (sic).

These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan.... pic.twitter.com/Y4tzrodUBs — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 4, 2020

Irrfan and Anil's 2009 movie Slumdog Millionaire, directed by Danny Boyle, won numerous Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film's director, Danny Boyle, also payed a tribute to Irrfan recently. Calling him a wonderful actor, Danny said that Irrfan was a pivotal figure in the making of Slumdog Millionaire. He said that Irrfan's role as a police officer was not a very big one on paper, but he guided the audience through his grace, dignity, charm, and calmness.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. The actor was battling neuroendocrine tumor for two years and had sought treatment for it in the United Kingdom.

Irrfan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, starring alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film saw limited theatrical release due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

