Anil Kapoor Remembers Sridevi With A Heartfelt Post: ‘Sri, We’ve Missed You Every Day’

February 24, marked two years since Bollywood's legendary actress Sridevi breathed her last. Her brother-in-law and co-star Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to post an emotional message remembering her.

Anil's post read, "Sri, 2 years have gone by and we've missed you every day. Reminiscing about old memories is a bittersweet feeling. We wish you had more time with the people you love, but we are thankful for all the time we did have with you. You're in our thoughts and prayers forever." (sic)

Boney Kapoor and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor held a pooja marking Sridevi's second death anniversary. Boney and Sridevi's other daughter Khushi Kapoor could not attend the pooja because she was abroad, studying.

Remembering her mother, Janhvi too had taken to Instagram to share a special picture. Posting a black and white picture of her when she was just a kid, with her mother, Janhvi wrote, "Miss you everyday." (sic)

Sridevi passed away after a tragic drowning accident in her hotel room when she was in Dubai for attending her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Her death shocked not only members of the film fraternity, but the entire nation for Sridevi was one of the most loved actresses in the country, having starred in numerous films not only in Hindi, but also in South Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Anil and Sridevi were a popular on-screen couple, having shared screen space in films like Mr. India, Janbaaz, Lamhe, Mr. Bechara, Judaai and so on. In fact, it has been announced that Mr. India, directed by Shekar Kapur, is going to be rebooted into a trilogy film series by Ali Abbas Zafar. While Shekar and Anil have expressed their unhappiness over this news, Boney, who produced the film, is yet to share his opinion.

