Anil Kapoor Reveals How He Proposed To Wife Sunita Kapoor, A Day Before Their Wedding Anniversary

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are all geared up to celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary tomorrow, May 19, 2020. Anil treated fans to the story of how he proposed to his beloved wife, and said that they not only celebrate their wedding anniversary, but also their proposal anniversary!

Anil shared a video with a still image of Sunita and himself, and narrated the story of how he proposed to her. He shared an interesting anecdote on how he chose love over his career at one point.

In the video, Anil says, "This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of 17th May, I signed kind of an important film which was a big step in my career and on 18th May I took an even bigger step - I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh god. I was so stressed. I kept on postponing, postponing, postponing, postponing and then the time came when I had to choose career or love. And I chose love and I proposed to her on 18th May. People celebrate anniversary, we celebrate proposal as well and we never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for."

Anil and Sunita are spending time in isolation at their home. Recently, Anil posted a picture of the two of them enjoying a game of carrom.

With regard to work, Anil was last seen in the action thriller Malang, starring alongside Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu.

