      Anil Kapoor Welcomes His Neighbour Anupam Kher By Serenading Him From His House Gate

      Bollywood celebrities are finding unique ways to interact with their family, friends and neighbours while practicing self isolation amidst the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Recently, Anupam Kher returned to India from the United States and chatted with his buddy Anil Kapoor from his house balcony.

      Watch Anil Kapoor Welcome Anupam Kher From A Distance

      Anupam shared a video of Anil telling him that his wife Sunita Kapoor won't let him visit them. Anil even serenaded his dear friend with their favourite childhood song. Take a look!

      Anupam Kher shared a video on Saturday telling his fans that he would normally visit Anil Kapoor, who lives close by, as soon as he returns from a trip. However, he couldn't do that this time as social distancing has become the norm.

      He captioned the video, "In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour & best friend @anilskapoor 's house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully he will come out to show me his face soon," (sic).

      In another video that Anupam shared on Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you dear @AnilKapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know- This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!! #SocialDistancing #AkSeesAk," (sic).

      Anil can be heard asking Anupam how he is doing and how India is treating him. When Anupam complains about not being received by his friend, Anil says that his wife Sunita will not let him enter the house. Then he sings a popular song, 'Ek Ghar Banauga Tere Ghar Ke Saamne', delighting Anupam.

      Anil replied to Anupam's tweet, "Tum bulao aur hum naa aaye that will never happen!! So glad to see you (from a distance)," (sic).

      Well, extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures!

      Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 18:33 [IST]
