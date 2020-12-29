Anil Sharma Reveals If Karan Deol's Acting Process Is Similar To Dad Sunny Deol Or Grandfather Dharmendra

Filmmaker Anil Sharma sounds every bit enthralled while speaking about his upcoming project, Apne 2, which is a sequel to his 2007 film Apne featuring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. While the lead actresses are expected to be different in the sequel, Anil Sharma is happy to have the Deol scion on board for the film. We're talking about none other than Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol.

Last year, Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, but failed to leave a mark in the industry. His performance was criticised mercilessly by netizens and film critics. So, it would be interesting to see if Karan would woo the audiences with his second outing at the silver screen.

While speaking to a leading daily, when Anil Sharma was asked if Karan's acting process is similar to his dad Sunny Deol or grandfather Dharmendra, the filmmaker said, "I think Karan has his own style. I would like to see Karan Deol as an individual and not compare him with his father Sunny or grandfather Dharmendra."

He further added that Karan has just started his career, and he would like to see him grow and make his own identity in the industry. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director also added that Karan is already a part of a big legacy led by Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby, and despite that, he wishes to make it on his own.

Karan is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role in Apne 2. When asked how Karan came on board for Apne 2, Anil said, "We are planning to make a proper sequel where the story from the first instalment will be taken forward. Sunny had a kid in Apne. If we are making a film now, we have to show the 14 years later part where the kid will be all grown-up. Instead of casting somebody else, I thought why not cast his real son in the movie. Who better than Karan can play the role of Sunny's son?"

Notably, Apne 2 is slated to be released in the theatres on November 5, 2021.

