Ankita Lokhande Says She Is Speechless After Watching Adhyayan Suman's Tribute To Sushant
Shekhar Suman has been very vocal since Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Shekhar along with his son Adhyayan, has been calling for justice and supporting Sushant's family. As a tribute, Adhyayan recently released a music video and it has made Ankita Lokhande speechless.
Originally, the tribute video was also shared by Adhyayan, and he wrote the tribute is for the fans who have been fighting relentlessly for justice. The caption read, "Jab tak 2.0 - A tribute for SSR Thank you Ankita @lokhandeankita for sharing this and being a part of this tribute ! The least I could do is to put a smile on peoples faces who have been relentlessly fighting for #justiceforsushant. He will live in our hearts forever."
Ankita's Post
The video shared by Adhyayan and Ankita features a compilation of Sushant's memorable moments along with Adhyayan singing. The video starts with Ankita's statement from an early interview where she dismissed the rumours that the late Bollywood actor was battling depression. Ankita shared the video with her fans on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Tribute to Sushant ? Speechless!! https://youtu.be/IVmzJD4MUC8 @adhyayansuman @shekhusuman ? "
Adhyayan's Comment On Ankita's Post
Adhyayan, humbled by Ankita's post, wrote in the comments, "Means the world to me and all ssr fans out there Ankita thank u! The least I could do for all his well wishers and loved ones!"
Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. In the drug case, NCB recently arrested Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant's former manager Samuel Miranda. Rhea has been summoned twice by the NCB for questioning since her brother's arrest.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Says 'I Failed Bhai'; Makes A Promise To The Late Actor
Sushant's Friend Sandip Ssingh Breaks His Silence; Makes His Texts With The Late Actor Public