Ankita Lokhande Says She Is Speechless After Watching Adhyayan Suman's Tribute To Sushant

Ankita's Post

The video shared by Adhyayan and Ankita features a compilation of Sushant's memorable moments along with Adhyayan singing. The video starts with Ankita's statement from an early interview where she dismissed the rumours that the late Bollywood actor was battling depression. Ankita shared the video with her fans on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Tribute to Sushant ?￰ Speechless!! https://youtu.be/IVmzJD4MUC8 @adhyayansuman @shekhusuman ?￰ "

Adhyayan's Comment On Ankita's Post

Adhyayan, humbled by Ankita's post, wrote in the comments, "Means the world to me and all ssr fans out there Ankita thank u! The least I could do for all his well wishers and loved ones!"

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. In the drug case, NCB recently arrested Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant's former manager Samuel Miranda. Rhea has been summoned twice by the NCB for questioning since her brother's arrest.