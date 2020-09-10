Ankita Lokhande Talks About Rhea's Arrest: Should She Have Allowed A Depressed Man To Consume Drugs?

Ankita Lokande's Letter

Ankita also talked about Sushant's alleged depression and Rhea's hand is procuring drugs for him. Without naming Rhea she wrote, "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him." (sic)

Ankita On Rhea's Arrest

Talking about her previous post, when she called Rhea's arrest as her "karma", the note read, "Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don't think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn't because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate."

Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Also Left A Comment On The Post

Ankita ended the post with advice for the trolls. "Little advice for the unknown.'You guard your friend and I am standing by the family'. But let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly," she wrote.

The note received a lot of love and support from fans, including beau Vicky Jain, who wrote in the comments, "You couldn't be more pertinent. Respect." Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti highlighted parts of Ankita's note and added, "'On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him'. Bang on."

Other TV and film celebrities including Adhyayan Suman, Nandish Sandhu, Kashmera Shah and others showed support to Ankita in the comments section. Notably, Rhea was arrested on September 8 and her plea for bail was rejected. Reportedly, she will be spending 14 days in the Byculla Jail.