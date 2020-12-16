Ankita Lokhande To Join Vivek Oberoi In A Whodunit Thriller Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?

Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and was later seen in the action thriller Baaghi 3. The television star is reportedly all set to return to the big screen with her third film titled, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, alongside Vivek Oberoi.

A report in Free Press Journal said the makers have already roped in the Pavitra Rishta famed actor for the movie, but official confirmation from Ankita is still awaited. The makers are yet to reveal details about the character she will be seen playing in the thriller. It is also not known if Ankita will be seen opposite Vivek's character.

Earlier Vivek had opened up about his role in the film and said, "Excited to play a mysterious character in the film. I'm playing a character named Prabhu Singh, who is one of the most pivotal characters in the film. It's a role that I've never played before. This film is a mystery thriller, so let's leave the rest of my character also to some mystery."

Iti Will Be Directed By Vishal Mishra Directed by Vishal Mishra, the suspense thriller revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. The film will mark Vivek Oberoi's debut as a producer, under the banner Mandiira Entertainment. It also stars Taher Shabbir and will mark Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's Bollywood debut. Iti Will Go On Floors In May 2021 The film was announced back in July 2020, but the shooting schedule had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder will now go on floors in May 2021. Ankita Lokhande Performed A Tribute For Sushant At Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 Coming back to Ankita Lokhande, she recently made headlines after performing a tribute for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. The two worked together in Pavitra Rishta and were in a six-year relationship which ended in 2016. Before her performance, Ankita had shared with fans that practising the dance performance was a painful experience.

