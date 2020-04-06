'Another Whatsapp Forward': Amitabh Bachchan Trolled For Sharing Fake #9PM9Minutes Satellite Image

Among the celebrities actively sharing news and tweeting about the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, is Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While the actor has been successfully creating awareness about this deadly virus, lately, his 'controversial' tweets have created quite a stir on social media.

On late Saturday night, Big B retweeted a picture, which claimed to be a satellite photo of India during 9 minutes at 9pm activity. His caption for the retweet read, "The World sees us .. we are ONE .." (sic)

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

However, netizens quickly pointed out the image to be 'fake'. As per a News18 report, it was a photoshopped image of Google's visualisation of the global effects of the #MeToo movement that showed all of India brightly lit up with people searching for information about the movement.

As soon as the Brahmastra actor's tweet went viral, netizens trolled him for sharing "fake WhatsApp forward".

A netizen wrote, "From being a national pride to becoming a national embarrassment - the slide was quick and brutal. Just retire, dude @SrBachchan" (sic). Another comment read, "And the #KingOfFakeNews is back appreciating a Whatsapp forward. Request @TwitterIndia to suspend him and save us the daily embarrassment (sic)" "Amitabh Bachchan is real IPS of WhatsApp university (sic)," tweeted another user. One of the users wrote, "You need to quit those WhatsApp groups and stop following some handles (sic)".

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan hit the news for wrong reasons after he said that homeopathy may cure the Novel Coronavirus, in a tweet. The superstar posted, "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics. (sic)"

However, a section of netizens disagreed with his thoughts and bashed him on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan To Provide Monthly Ration To 1 Lakh Daily Wage Workers

Amitabh Bachchan Urges People To Stay At Home Amidst Rising Number Of Coronavirus Cases In India