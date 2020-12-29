Anshula Kapoor's Birthday: Brother Arjun Pens An Endearing Note; Janhvi & Khushi Give A Sweet Surprise

Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Anshula Kapoor Gives Major Sibling Goals

Arjun Kapoor dug into his photo album and pulled out a childhood picture with Anshula from the archives. He posted it on his Instagram page along with an endearing note that read, "Happy birthday @anshulakapoor. This year has been different to say the least but I'm happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that's what keeps me smiling... love you 💓."

Anshula Kapoor Thanks Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor For Being Her Sunshine

Anshula shared a glimpse of the decoration from her birthday celebration and thanked Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for being her sunshine. She wrote, "Didn't really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! ❤️Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don't see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe''.

Khushi Kapoor Calls Anshula Kapoor 'Favourite'

Further, Khushi Kapoor wished Anshula with a throwback picture in which both the girls are all smiles for the camera. She captioned it as, "Happy birthday to my fav @anshulakapoor" along with a heart emoticon.