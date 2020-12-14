Antim Director Mahesh Manjrekar On Avika Gor's Casting: She Was Never Signed; My Daughter Saiee Isn't In It

Over the weekend, reports claimed that Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor who was set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Antim, had been replaced by director Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. However, the director told E Times that Avika had never signed the project.

Other reports on Monday also claimed that Avika was replaced by another debutant from the TV industry. The report said Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makwana has been finalised as one of the leads in Antim: The Final Truth. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will star two actresses opposite Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma.

ETimes quoted director Mahesh Manjrekar as saying, "Avika was never signed for Antim: The Final Truth. At least 20 girls were tested for that role and I had to choose only one who would fit the bill perfectly. Mahima suited the best."

When asked which actress has been cast opposite Salman Khan and if it was his daughter Saiee, Manjrekar clarified, "Saiee is not in the film. The second girl in the film will soon be announced." The makers have already begun shooting, and reportedly Mahima has already shot a few scenes for the film with Mahesh Manjrekar, who will be seen playing her father.

Last week, Aayush Sharma had shared Salman's first look from the film, he will reportedly play a Sikh cop. Notably, Antim: The Final Truth is said to be a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama titled Mulshi Pattern.

