Antim: Saiee Manjrekar Replaces Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor In Salman Khan's Film?

Mahesh Manjrekar Confirmed Avika Is Not Part Of The Film

He told Pinkvilla, "Avika is not in the film." Meanwhile, the report also stated that the film will star two female leads one opposite Salman Khan and another opposite Aayush Sharma. Instead of Gor, the film will be launching Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makwana in Bollywood.

Mahima Makwana Will Reportedly Star Opposite Aayush Sharma

A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, that Makhwana has already shot for a few scenes with Mahesh Manjrekar, who will be seen playing her father in the film. The source also said that Mahima Makwana will star opposite Aayush Sharma & Saiee Manjrekar will be seen opposite Salman Khan. The official announcement from makers is still awaited

Antim - The Final Truth Will Be Directed By Mahesh Manjrekar

Last week, Aayush Sharma had shared Salman's first look video from the movie. In the clip, Khan can be seen sporting a turban and walking in slow motion in the middle of what seems like a vegetable market. On a related note, Antim - The Final Truth is reportedly a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. The original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde.