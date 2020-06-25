Anu Aggarwal On Nepotism: As An Outsider, I Relate To Sushant, You Are Treated As An Outcast

Anu Aggarwal Says She Was Ill-Treated By Jealous People Post Aashiqui

The actress shared, "The aftermath of success is something that I had to deal with. Logon ki jealousy, woh ill treat karna shuru kar dete hai. I was stuck with the aftermath of that."

Anu Aggarwal Says As An Outsider, She Relates To Sushant

"For somebody who is from outside the industry, that is why I relate to Sushant, you are treated as an outcast. With me, I did not have anyone to stand by me and the guy who wanted to stand with me wanted something from me which I didn't want. I understood at a very young age that you cannot take favour because then they will want something in return," Anu told Pinkvilla.

Just Like Abhay Deol, Anu Aggarwal Also Recalled The Time When Her Name Was Moved From Lead Category To Supporting Category At An Award Function

"I got nominated as well. Later, someone told me that at one award show, the jury saw my name and asked 'yeh kaun hai, iske maa baap kaun hai, pata nahi kahan ki ladki hai' (Who is she? Who are her parents? Where does she come from?) and they removed my name from the lead actor category and put me in supporting actor category. I was not a supporting actress in it. I just went home and cried at night. I did not tell anyone. I wondered where am I? Koi value nahi karta. (Nobody values you.) What is the reason behind it? Is it jealousy?," Pinkvilla quoted Anu Aggarwal as saying.

Anu Aggarwal Talks About Facing Racism In Her Modelling Days

The actress revealed, "It is very important for people to look within and to realise where they are at. Education is so important for this. For instance, my first modeling job, I walked in and he puts white makeup on me and I just walked out of the shoot. The agency then called me and asked me what happened and I told them 'listen when you signed me, this is the way I looked, you chose me, so what happened now?' They tried to explain to me how I needed to look fair and I told them that then they should get a fair model."