      Anubhav Sinha Announces Food Grain Distribution Drive For The Needy, Ronit Roy Volunteers

      Amidst growing crisis caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the lockdown in India, some Bollywood celebrities are doing their part to help the needy, who will be worst affected by this economically.

      Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha announced on Twitter that he is planning to distribute food grains to the needy and that he is looking for volunteers. Actor Ronit Roy responded to Anubhav's request and even offered to pitch in financially to help the cause.

      Anubhav Sinha Announces Grains Distribution For Needy

      Anubhav tweeted, "Hi friends. I am looking for some volunteers within 3-4 Km of Infiniti Andheri. People who will pick up grains from Near Infiniti and take them to 3-4 different areas for distribution to the needy. Hopefully twice a week. We will see as it develops. You should have 1. Info- where you want to take it. Who needs it. 2. Hopefully a vehicle. You can respond on my FB page."

      In another tweet, he wrote how he is also looking to feed stray animals. "Also need volunteers for food for stray Animals. volunteers within 3-4 Km of Infiniti Andheri. People who will pick up food from Near Infiniti and take them to 3-4 different areas. Hopefully twice a day. You could choose day/night. We will see as it develops. You should have 1. Info- where you want to take it. 2. Hopefully a vehicle. You can respond on my FB page," he wrote.

      Ronit Roy replied, "Anubhav this is great. I'm in. I have a workforce that we can use that's at home currently. We will work out the safety issue. Would like to chip in some money also. Send me your number . Sudhir Sir has mine. Ronit." Thanking Ronit, Anubhav wrote, "Will do right away Ronit. Thanks a lot."

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 0:18 [IST]
