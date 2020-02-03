    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anubhav Sinha Hits A Hattrick Of Thought-Provoking Subjects With Thappad, This Time!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Director Anubhav Sinha always brings the most significant and impactful topical issues to the limelight where it opens doors for a discourse. After his previous projects namely Mulk and Article 15 which received critical acclaim, his upcoming film Thappad makes the legacy even stronger.

      This truly marks a hattrick for the director with three back to back films that have caused a stir in the sensibilities of the audience and create such an impact that it makes the netizens talking. Thappad is already garnering huge appreciation from all across. Already being hailed as this year’s 'Pink’ by the actress herself, Thappad is all set to continue the legacy of highlighting real subjects by the director.

      Thappad

      While Mulk highlighted a very sensitive subject, Article 15 made headlines with its real and relevant storyline with the backdrop of an investigative thriller that was inspired by real-life events. The film definitely gripped the nation with its catchphrase, 'Ab farq laayenge', amongst the rest and was a hit with the critics and audience, alike.

      Yet again, the trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film, Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu was recently released and touches upon a highly topical issue. Earlier, the makers had released the first look poster of the film where an agitated Taapsee definitely created all the right noise. With Mulk, Article 15 and now, Thappad- the legacy of thought-provoking movies continues.

      The entire social media went abuzz with an appreciation for the relevance and content of the film. From celebrities to prominent critics, everyone is all praise for the trailer and the story. The dialogues, the depiction and the subject with the promising ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor make the film already, the much-awaited.

      After achieving critical and box office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020.

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad Trailer Receives Incredible Response On Twitter

      ALSO READ: Is Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad An Answer To Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh?

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 14:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      • Anubhav Sinha Hits A Hattrick With Thappad!
        Anubhav Sinha Hits A Hattrick With Thappad!
      • Pawan Kalyan's Pink Remake To Release On THIS Date?
        Pawan Kalyan's Pink Remake To Release On THIS Date?
      • Oscar 2020: When And Where To Catch Red Carpet And Awards
        Oscar 2020: When And Where To Catch Red Carpet And Awards
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X