Anubhav Sinha Hits A Hattrick Of Thought-Provoking Subjects With Thappad, This Time!

Director Anubhav Sinha always brings the most significant and impactful topical issues to the limelight where it opens doors for a discourse. After his previous projects namely Mulk and Article 15 which received critical acclaim, his upcoming film Thappad makes the legacy even stronger.

This truly marks a hattrick for the director with three back to back films that have caused a stir in the sensibilities of the audience and create such an impact that it makes the netizens talking. Thappad is already garnering huge appreciation from all across. Already being hailed as this year’s 'Pink’ by the actress herself, Thappad is all set to continue the legacy of highlighting real subjects by the director.

While Mulk highlighted a very sensitive subject, Article 15 made headlines with its real and relevant storyline with the backdrop of an investigative thriller that was inspired by real-life events. The film definitely gripped the nation with its catchphrase, 'Ab farq laayenge', amongst the rest and was a hit with the critics and audience, alike.

Yet again, the trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film, Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu was recently released and touches upon a highly topical issue. Earlier, the makers had released the first look poster of the film where an agitated Taapsee definitely created all the right noise. With Mulk, Article 15 and now, Thappad- the legacy of thought-provoking movies continues.

The entire social media went abuzz with an appreciation for the relevance and content of the film. From celebrities to prominent critics, everyone is all praise for the trailer and the story. The dialogues, the depiction and the subject with the promising ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor make the film already, the much-awaited.

After achieving critical and box office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020.

