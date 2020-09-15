Anubhav Sinha Lauds Jaya Bachchan For Showing A Spine, Takes A Jibe At Ravi Kishan

Anubhav Sinha Is Impressed With Jaya Bachchan's Speech

The Mulk director tweeted, "Jayaji ko sadar pranam karta hoon. Jinko pata nahi wo dekh lein, Reedh ki haddi aise dikhti hai (I pay my respect to Jayaji. Those who do not know must watch this. This is what a spine looks like)."

The Director Also Took A Dig At Ravi Kishan

Reacting to Ravi Kishan's statements, Anubhav tweeted, "Bada aabhaari hu Ravi Kishan ka ki sansad me Bollywood aur nashe pe baat ki. Thodi baat Bhojpuri film industry ki bhi karein, pichle 30 saal se is bhasha aur us kala ke seene par nanga naach karke ek puri peedhi me ashleelta ja zeher ghola gaya hai. Us par bhi baat honi chahiye, zimmedar hain wo." (I am grateful to Ravi Kishan that Bollywood and drug usage was discussed in the Parliament. There should also be discussion on the Bhojpuri industry - the language and art has been misused to feed the poison of vulgarity to an entire generation for past 30 years. That should also be discussed, he is responsible).

Please Make Ravi Kishan Aware About Dirty Bhojpuri Songs, Says Anubhav Sinha

He further wrote, "Mai janta nahi hu jyada gaane zara Ravi bhai ko tag karke Bhojpuri ke gande gaano se avgat karayein. Unki zimmedari hai, wo Bhojpuri cinema ke karan ghi aaj sansad me virajmaan hain. Wo awaaz uthange." (I do not know much but please tag Ravi bhai and make him aware about dirty Bhojpuri songs. It is his responsibility as he is in the Parliament because of Bhojpuri cinema. He will certainly raise his voice for the right cause)

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan Reacted To Jaya Bachchan Slaming His Comments

The actor told ANI, "I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya ji & I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry."

For the unversed, Ravi Kishan had claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth and the neighbouring countries are adding to it.