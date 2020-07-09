Anubhav Sinha On How SRK-Starrer Ra.One Failure Affected Him: It Drains You; Haunts You For Years

Anubhav Sinha On Facing Flak For Ra.One

The director told Mumbai Mirror, "I have been relentless these pass three decades. I've fallen, stood up and fallen again. When you make the biggest film in the history of Bollywood, Ra.One, and get so much flak, it drains you... haunts you for years. I was exhausted physically and emotionally. So I am actually happy doing nothing."

'People Hated Me Because I Made This Film With Shah Rukh Khan

In another interview with Indian Express, Anubhav said, "When Ra.One released, it disappointed 50-70 per cent of those people, and they hated me because I had made this film with Shah Rukh. But they had never even met me. Post this incident, when I met new, intelligent people, they ‘complimented' me saying you are not the person who made those films, you are someone else. This was heartbreaking to hear. Because if I don't reflect in my own films then I am not a filmmaker. That was the discontentment I felt and recognised. And then Mulk happened. And ever since then I have been driven by that. In fact, even when Mulk happened, nobody was willing to pay me money to make the movie. It wasn't until a month of the shoot that Deepak Mukut (co-producer of Mulk) came on board."

Anubhav Sinha On Shooting In Present Conditions

"I'm not bullish about shooting soon. For the next year-and-a-half, shoots will become slower and at least 20 per cent more expensive since a lot of money will be spent on protecting the people who work with you. Social distancing on a film set Is an oxymoron. It can't happen, it won't happen. We can keep lying to ourselves though," he told Mumbai Mirror.

Anubhav Sinha On His Next Film With Ayushmann Khurrana

The Thappad director revealed that his next film is with Ayushmann Khurrana, and 'it will be bigger in its scope and what it can change'. However, Anubhav added that he is in no hurry to begin shooting for the project amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.