Anubhav Sinha Quits Bollywood, Urges Filmmakers To Move Towards Indian Cinema

Twitter has turned into a battleground for the insider-outsider debate as more celebrities open up, pats and arguments have emerged on the microblogging site. Kangana Ranaut has been a part of all the discussions and now, filmmakers have started a trend asking others to quit the notion of Bollywood and move to Indian cinema.

Anubhav Sinha started the discussion on Twitter by saying he does not know what Bollywood means. He tweeted, "ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means." He also changed his username of Twitter as, Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood). He further tweeted to the trolls, "To those who say I am not earning my lunch and I just keep tweeting, I have finished the first draft of a brand new script all by myself. So I work too. Just that I can multi-task. Okay???"

Soon after Sinha was backed by other makers like Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta and more. Sudhir Mishra also questioned the idea of Bollywood and asked other filmmakers to grow above it. He tweeted, "What's Bollywood? I came to be a part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc. That's where I'll always be."

Sudhir Mishra's Tweet In another tweet, he wrote, "Bollywood chodo. Let's go towards Indian Cinema, Indian Storytelling! @anubhavsinha @mehtahansal @anuragkashyap72 @nikkhiladvani @VikramMotwane @ghaywan @vijayacharya138 @nairsameer @RajkumarHirani @PritishNandy @AndhareAjit." Hansal Mehta Said He Was Never Part OF Bollywood Anubhav later retweeted Sudhir's post and wrote, "चलो दो लोग BOLLYWOOD से बाहर। अपन हिंदी फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री में रह के फ़िल्में बनाएँगे। यह ले अपनी लकुटी कम्बरिया, बहुतही नाच नचायो।" (Now two people have left Bollywood, we will stay in Hindi film Industry and make Hindi cinema.) Hansal Mehta went on to say he was never a part of Bollywood, to which Anubhav said, "Chalo Ek Aur aaya. Sun lo bhaiyon. Ab jab aap Bollywood ki baat kar rahe go to hamaari baat nahin kar rahe." Filmmakers Have Their Mind Set On Moving Towards Indian Cinema Over the years, many celebrities and filmmakers have expressed distress over Hindi Cinema being referred to as Bollywood in India and on international platforms.

Anurag Kashyap Expresses Concern For Kangana Ranaut; Says 'Today No One Is Your Own'

Sonakshi Sinha Applauds Taapsee Pannu For Her Response To Kangana Ranaut