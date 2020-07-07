Anubhav Sinha Wants People To Allow Sushant Singh Rajput To Rest; ‘We Need To Keep Quiet’

Many celebrities are upset that the tragic incident of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is being taken advantage of and is being used to sling mud at each other. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha feels what is going on is ridiculous and that we should let Sushant rest in peace and respect his family's privacy at this time.

Speaking to IANS, Anubhav said about the circus following Sushant's death, "What is going on is ridiculous. I would allow that young boy to rest. He must have been really disturbed in his head, restless and not at peace at all. I think we should just let him be for some time."

He added, "It's not easy to take your own life and especially when you're doing rather well. We need to keep quiet but a lot has been spoken about, and I suspect there is some politics that has gotten into it, and that's not good for anybody -- not for the boy at all."

Explaining why he does not want to participate in the discussions that have been sparked by Sushant's death, he said, "They need to think about him and his family. Every day there is some drama or the other, which is disturbing. I didn't know him, I never met him, but I am disturbed. He was just 34. I made my first film at 36 and he was younger than that. I personally think that this entire discussion is pretty agenda driven and that is the reason why I don't want to participate in it."

Sushant Singh Rajput took his life on June 14, 2020. Although he did not leave a note, it is speculated that he was suffering from depression. But the discussion on nepotism, and 'insider' versus 'outsider', has been stirred once again, following his death.

