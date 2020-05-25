Anupam Kher Celebrates 36 Years Of His Debut Movie Saaransh, Thanks Director Mahesh Bhatt

Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to celebrate 36 years of his debut movie, Saaransh. Although just 28 years old at the time, Anupam played the role of an elderly school teacher. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film was India's official entry to the Academy Awards in 1985, for the category of Best Foreign Language Film.

Remembering his debut movie, Anupam wrote on Twitter, "My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai."

Director Mahesh Bhatt too celebrated 36 years of the film as he wrote, "36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. @AnupamPKher #Saaransh."

Expressing his gratitude to Mahesh, Anupam replied to his tweet, "Thank you @MaheshNBhatt Saab for your faith, generosity, kindness and love. I would've never had this kind of journey if my first film was not #Saaransh. It changed my life and me. #36YearsOfAnupam proudly. Jai Ho!!"

Saaransh also starred Soni Razdan, Nilu Phule, Madan Jain, and Rohini Hattangadi. Anupam won his first Filmfare award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

