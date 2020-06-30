Anupam Kher’s Fanboy Moment With Michael Jackson; ‘Broke A Barricade And Almost Hugged MJ’

Anupam Kher recalled the time he met Michael Jackson, when the late pop icon had come to India for his maiden concert. Anupam shared that he broke a barricade to meet Michael, and when he was about to be picked up by the latter's body guards, he was introduced as the biggest actor in India.

Sharing a few photos from his meeting with Michael, Anupam wrote as caption, "Story of this picture!! When Michael Jackson visited India in 1996 a group of selected people were invited to meet him exclusively at Oberoi hotel gardens. I was also the lucky one. Thanks to Bharat Bhai Shah. There was a small stage set up in the garden with a barricade for the special guests. MJ walked down from his suite and stood on the improvised stage with his bodyguards. There was silence and a sense of awe among the selected guests."

He continued, "I was looking at this magician who had enthralled and hypnotised the entire universe with his electrifying performances. He was just a few feet away from me. I wanted to capture this moment. So I broke the barricade, jumped on the stage and almost hugged MJ. The bodyguards rushed towards me and before they could pick me up bodily Bharat Bhai Shah in panic introduced me to Michael Jackson as the biggest actor in India. He immediately and politely bent down and shook a jubilant me's hands."

Anupam added, "My history was captured in this picture. Sometimes you have to make an effort to create Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moments."

For the picture, the actor credited Andre Timmins, co-founder and director of Wizcraft, organizer's of Michael's concert in India.

