Anupam Kher Gets The 'Quickest Haircut'; Fan Notices Brown Duct Tape In Humble Star's Bathroom

Fan Notices The Brown Tape In Actor's Bathroom

Along with fans, other celebrities also commented on the video, but one comment by an Instagram user grabbed everyone's attention. An observant fan wrote, "The humble bathroom of a superstar. It's a real pleasure to find out that even you use brown tape to cover the gap between exhaust fan and window frame."

Stand-up comedian Russell Peters also left a comment and wrote, "Holy shit! You guys look like twins!!!", while another Instagram user said, "Ram Laxman."

Fans Were Shocked By Similarities Between Anupam And Raju Kher

Recently, with an aim to spread hope during the trying times, Anupam Kher unveiled his autobiographical play titled, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. In an Instagram post, the actor said, "About a month back, I realised that we had shot 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai', the play that I have been doing for the last 15 years. It's about my failures, disasters...it's an autobiography. And I laugh at all those things. We had shot the whole play a few years ago, not for the reason of putting it up somewhere, but just to have a record of it. It was done on HD by professional people. During this pandemic time, I saw it again just like that. And I realised that it's a play about optimism and hope. It's a play about never giving up."

Anupam Kher Unveiled The Play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, Based On His Life

"And that's how I look at my life, that's how I have been able to do so many things because at a very young age, my father told me that 'failure is an event, never a person'. So that has stayed with me all my life and I have never really worried about failure, and I am an optimist," Kher concluded the video.

Anupam Kher was shooting for his American TV show Amsterdam and returned home right before the lockdown was imposed in India. He has been keeping his fans up-to-date with his quarantine routine with social media posts.