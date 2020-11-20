Anupam Kher Lauds Neetu Kapoor For Returning To Work; 'You Have Made Rishi The Happiest Person'

Anupam Kher Tells Neetu Kapoor, 'Our Shared Tears Made The Bond Of Those Moments Stronger'

Sharing a bunch of old photos of him with Rishi and Neetu, Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona."

Anupam Kher Lauds Neetu Kapoor For Returning To Work

"I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember ‘There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!' Love and prayers. #Memories #Pics #ChintuJi @riteishd @geneliad," he further added in his post.

Earlier, Neetu Had Revealed How She Was 'Feeling A Little Scared' To Be Back On The Set After Many Years

The Amar Akbar Anthony actress had posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and written, "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR."

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor Had Received A Warm Welcome From Her Jug Jugg Jeeyo Co-Star Anil Kapoor

The Malang actor had tweeted, "So happy to have you back on set Mrs. James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you'll take the screen by storm again! I'm super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you!"