Anupam Kher Meets Ruskin Bond In Mussoorie; Actor Says ‘It Was An Honour’

Actor-turned-author Anupam Kher, who went to Mussoorie to promote his new book Your Best Day is Today, met one of his favourite writers Ruskin Bond. For the unversed, the great author nowadays lives in a cottage situated at the hill station.

Ruskin Bond recently shared a picture with Anupam Kher on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "A warm evening with @anupampkher #december2020 #christmascoming #landour #mussoorie."

In the above picture, one can see the cosy cottage of Ruskin Bond filled with books in the background. The duo is holding each other's books and promoting them in the picture. Anupam can be seen wearing a navy blue winter jacket with brown trousers while Ruskin wore a shirt and an olive green geometric sweater. The author also wore a long kimono style jacket.

Notably, Anupam Kher feels thankful after meeting Ruskin Bond in Mussoorie. He replied to the post by stating, "It was an honour and a privilege to meet one of my favourite writers Mr. #RuskinBond. Thank you for the tea and the delicious cake."

Not only Anupam Kher, but Mirzapur fame Shriya Pilgaonkar also met one of the most celebrated authors in India. When the writer shared a photo with her on his Instagram page, the actress commented, "How sweet , Thank you for making my trip so special . Happy to see you hale and hearty."

Talking about Anupam Kher, the actor released his autobiography in 2019 titled, Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly. The book was a huge hit among the masses. Later, when the pandemic hit and shootings were halted, he finished his second book, Your Best Day is Today, in which he wrote about his accounts during the lockdown. On the other hand, Ruskin Bond is quite famous amongst the readers for his books like Delhi is not far, Roads to Mussoorie, Tales of Fosterganj and so on.

