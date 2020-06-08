Anupam Kher Recalls The Time When He Was Clinically Diagnosed As Maniac Depressive!

When Anupam Kher Was Clinically Diagnosed As Maniac Depressive

Anupam Kher told the online entertainment portal, "I was clinically diagnosed as manic depressive. I went to the doctor, surrounded myself with medication and moved on." The actor continued, "Humei apne tarike se deal karna hota hai (We have to deal with it in our own way). Friends and family should understand that if one is behaving in a lonely manner, it is important to get them out of the zone."

How Anupam Kher Fought Facial Paralysis While Shooting For Hum Aapke Hain Koun

"When I was doing Hum Aapke Hai Koun, I got facial paralysis. I went to Sooraj Barjatya and told him my face is twisted, but I am ready to shoot. When you confront situations it makes you believe in yourself more," he was quoted as saying.

Anupam Kher On The Most Important Lesson He Has Learned In His Career

The veteran actor revealed, "That failure is an event and never a person. You need to continue doing what you feel is right and then after few years, you need to reinvent yourself, craft and keep moving on. You need to keep exploring and not boast over your laurels and start every day as a newcomer."

The Actor On What The COVID-19 Lockdown Taught Him

Anupam Kher said that he had never anticipated for the Novel Coronavirus situation to extend for so long. He further said, "I has "made me realise that I am not as restless as I used to think before the situation. I have become calmer as a person. I feel there is so much to life. People have come closer to their families."

On being asked the first thing he would do after the lockdown, Kher said, "I will stick around in my house and not go out unnecessarily. I will go and meet my mother as I have not met her."