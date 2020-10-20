Anupam Kher Says Indian Cinema Can Be Termed As ‘Before’ And ‘After’ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

It has been 25 years since the release of the movie which defined Bollywood; Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan starrer has taken one of the top spots in the Bollywood Hall of Fame. Anupam Kher, who also featured in the film, talked about how his character had an impact on fans of the movie. He also opined that Indian cinema can be divided into 'before' and 'after' DDLJ.

Anupam plays a cool father to Shah Rukh Khan, and helps him win over the love of his life. Talking about it, he told Hindustan Times, "Even when the film released 25 years back, I met so many youngsters who want their father or parents to be like my character, because I played a friend, confidante who supports the son, and doesn't put pressure. I derived that a lot from my father, who used to say failure is an event, never a person."

Anupam also said that he knew the film was going to be a special one. "When Adi (Aditya Chopra) used to narrate the script to us or when he would sing songs, much before they were composed and picturised. Indian cinema can be termed as 'before' and 'after' DDLJ. The most important thing was that before this film, in a film, the girl and boy would elope if the parents were against their relationship etc. but this was the first time, I think, that on such a popular level, the boy played by Shah Rukh Khan decides he will only marry the girl if the father agrees, who was against any such liaison of his daughter," he said.

He continued, "As an assistant, producer, lightboy, as everybody. All the performances were very good. It's a fact that it's running for the last 25 years because it has the charm which is evergreen. It was so wonderful to be a part of this cult film. Songs, characterisation of everyone is phenomenal. Amrish (Puri) ji, Farida Jalal ji, every single line, dialogue. One doesn't even realise that 25 years have passed, bu then that's what happens when you are in the movies."

The film was directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra.

