Anupam Kher Takes A Sly Dig At Dharma Productions For Not Tagging Him In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Post

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji completed 22 years on October 16, 2020. To mark this special occasion, Karan's production banner Dharma Productions shared a clip from the film on their Twitter page.

They captioned the video as, "Pyaar + Dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! Star-struck #KuchKuchHotaHai @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #KKHH." However, the production house didn't tag Anupam Kher in the post. The veteran actor played the role of Rani Mukerji's father in the film. Here's what happened next.

Anupam Kher Takes A Jibe At Dharma Productions' Post He shared Dharma Productions' post on his Twitter page and wrote, "Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota (I was also there in the movie). Anyway! Happy to be part of this film! @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH." Kajol's Special Surprise For Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Fans On the occasion of 22 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol also walked the memory lane and shared cartoon versions of three of her most famous dialogues from the film- ‘Mera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi', ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge' and ‘Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, cheater...' See her post here. Meanwhile, Karan Johar Expressed His Gratitude To Fans For Showering His Film With Love The filmmaker shared a video montage of some of the best moments from the film and wrote, "#22yearsofKKHH....memories of a lifetime...eternally grateful for all the love." See his post here.

Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was one of the biggest grossers of 1998. The film revolves around a widower's young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old friend who was head over heels in love with him during their college days.

