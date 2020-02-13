Anurag Basu Dismisses Rumoured Fallout With Ranbir Kapoor: ‘After Jagga Jasoos, He Supported Me’

After the critically acclaimed hit film Barfi, audiences highly anticipated another collaboration between actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Anurag Basu. Their wish was fulfilled when Anurag's directorial Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir and Katrina Kaif hit theatres in 2017. However, the film failed to live up to expectations, and therefore flopped at the box office. This led to rumours of a fallout between Anurag and Ranbir.

Although Anurag has dismissed these rumours many times, and has claimed that he and Ranbir still share a great equation, the rumours haven't subsided. In a recent interview, Anurag opened up about how the failure of Jagga Jasoos affected him, and that it was Ranbir who lent him support.

Speaking to Filmfare, Anurag addressed the alleged tiff between him and Ranbir, and said, "I don't know why I'm always quizzed about my relationship with Ranbir. The failure of Jagga Jasoos hasn't affected it in any way. I even met sir (Rishi Kapoor) after he returned from the US after his treatment. In fact, after Jagga I was depressed, not Ranbir. He gave me a lot of support."

Anurag has confirmed that he and Ranbir will be working on another project soon, which will be a biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar. In the interview with Filmfare, Anurag was all praises for Ranbir's courage to push boundaries with the kinds of films he chooses to work on.

"The kind of courage he has to do certain kinds of films, no one else has. Ranbir ke saath hanste khelte film ban jaati hai. He alone understands his process. He can switch on and switch off immediately," he said.

Anurag is currently working on Ludo, a multi-starrer including Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra andRohit Suresh Saraf. The film is scheduled for release in April this year.

