Anurag Basu On Comedy Anthology Ludo: Wanted People To Enjoy The Film As A Whole
Writer-director Anurag Basu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy anthology titled Ludo. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma in leading roles.
In the trailer, the makers introduced four stories in the anthology with a twist of dark humour. All stories are identified with a colour code like a Ludo board, while the dice impacts all the stories. Sharing what the colours symbolise, Basu told Scroll.in, "Colour representation is different in every culture and society. Red is usually love and anger, which is Abhishek Bachchan's story. Yellow to me is calm, happy, sunshine, which is Aditya Roy Kapur's track. Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney are tinted blue, which represents optimism and purity whereas green is unpredictable and that is Rajkummar Rao's story. Pankaj Tripathi is the dice who moves the story. There is a very subtle clue in the dice hanging from his necklace."
Basu Said He Wanted Ludo To Be Light-Hearted
Basu also revealed that at first he wanted the film to be light-hearted, but "I wanted to juggle four to five genres in one film, which is a tough thing. I wanted people to enjoy the film as a whole film and not as four separate stories. So the factor of Ludo and a character who represents the dice, was important to seamlessly bind the narrative and guide the audience, through colour, to the next story."
Anurag Basu Revealed The Film's Script Came Together In 15 days
Anurag also revealed that the script came together in 15 days, but he didn't share it with his actors beforehand. He said that he wants the actors to "come with an empty slate and create something on set." He added, It is tough to improvise a film like this. I believe that trust between the actor and the director is important. But the script had to be written before going on set."
Ludo Will Release On November 12 On Netflix
He also confessed that not sharing his script is one of the drawbacks. "I have a screenplay but I don't commit to the scene till the last minute. This is because I am still getting ideas even as I am travelling to the set. I don't know when to put a full stop. I keep improvising till the end. I am working on changing myself though," said Anurag.
Anurag has released an array of films like Life...In A Metro (2007), Barfi! (2012), Jagga Jasoos (2017) and others. His latest creation Ludo, will be streaming on Netflix from November 12.
Anurag Basu Talks About Abhishek Bachchan And Inayat Verma's Bond On Ludo Sets
