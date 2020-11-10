Anurag Basu On Comedy Anthology Ludo: Wanted People To Enjoy The Film As A Whole

Basu Said He Wanted Ludo To Be Light-Hearted

Basu also revealed that at first he wanted the film to be light-hearted, but "I wanted to juggle four to five genres in one film, which is a tough thing. I wanted people to enjoy the film as a whole film and not as four separate stories. So the factor of Ludo and a character who represents the dice, was important to seamlessly bind the narrative and guide the audience, through colour, to the next story."

Anurag Basu Revealed The Film's Script Came Together In 15 days

Anurag also revealed that the script came together in 15 days, but he didn't share it with his actors beforehand. He said that he wants the actors to "come with an empty slate and create something on set." He added, It is tough to improvise a film like this. I believe that trust between the actor and the director is important. But the script had to be written before going on set."

Ludo Will Release On November 12 On Netflix

He also confessed that not sharing his script is one of the drawbacks. "I have a screenplay but I don't commit to the scene till the last minute. This is because I am still getting ideas even as I am travelling to the set. I don't know when to put a full stop. I keep improvising till the end. I am working on changing myself though," said Anurag.

Anurag has released an array of films like Life...In A Metro (2007), Barfi! (2012), Jagga Jasoos (2017) and others. His latest creation Ludo, will be streaming on Netflix from November 12.