Anurag Basu Reveals What Went Wrong With Hrithik Roshan's Kites; Says 'Film Was Neither Here Nor There'
Anurag Basu's 2010 film Kites starring Hrithik Roshan and Mexican actress Barbara Mori, was a huge disaster at the box office. Recently, in an interview with a leading tabloid, Basu opened up about the reason why the ambitious project failed to click with the critics and the audience.
The Ludo director said that he deferred to producer Rakesh Roshan's vision for the film, as he thought he didn't have the required experience for making a big-budget film.
Rakesh Roshan Had Approached Anurag Basu With A One-Line Idea For Kites
Anurag Basu told Mid-day that he was approached by Rakesh Roshan with a one-line idea for the project, which included a ‘foreign girl'. When Anurag fleshed out the pitch, it deviated from the original idea, but Hrithik Roshan, ‘loved it'.
Anurag Basu Says He Felt Lost During The Making Of Kites
The filmmaker told the tabloid, "Take a film like Gangster. I wanted to shoot in Korea. I asked my producer [Mukesh Bhatt] if I could. He'd be like, 'Here's R3 crore - finish the film within it. Now I don't care if you go to Honolulu, or anywhere else.' So, I knew my budget; production was in my hands. That's what I was used to. With Kites, it wasn't like that."
Anurag Basu Says His Vision For Kites Clashed With Producer Rakesh Roshan's
He further added, "I was just going there and directing. And we would discuss how we are going to execute [the scenes]. I was not thinking of market, returns... It started out as a small, indie [film]. It was taking its shape, with four or five people making decisions. Also my vision and [producer] Rakeshji's [Roshan] were separate. Eventually, yeh naa idhar ka raha, naa udhar ka [it belonged to neither an international nor a local audience]."
Despite a strong opening, Hrithik Roshan's Kites had only managed to mint Rs. 48.56 crore net in its lifetime run at the box office.
