Anurag Basu Reveals What Went Wrong With Hrithik Roshan's Kites; Says 'Film Was Neither Here Nor There'

Rakesh Roshan Had Approached Anurag Basu With A One-Line Idea For Kites

Anurag Basu told Mid-day that he was approached by Rakesh Roshan with a one-line idea for the project, which included a ‘foreign girl'. When Anurag fleshed out the pitch, it deviated from the original idea, but Hrithik Roshan, ‘loved it'.

Anurag Basu Says He Felt Lost During The Making Of Kites

The filmmaker told the tabloid, "Take a film like Gangster. I wanted to shoot in Korea. I asked my producer [Mukesh Bhatt] if I could. He'd be like, 'Here's R3 crore - finish the film within it. Now I don't care if you go to Honolulu, or anywhere else.' So, I knew my budget; production was in my hands. That's what I was used to. With Kites, it wasn't like that."

Anurag Basu Says His Vision For Kites Clashed With Producer Rakesh Roshan's

He further added, "I was just going there and directing. And we would discuss how we are going to execute [the scenes]. I was not thinking of market, returns... It started out as a small, indie [film]. It was taking its shape, with four or five people making decisions. Also my vision and [producer] Rakeshji's [Roshan] were separate. Eventually, yeh naa idhar ka raha, naa udhar ka [it belonged to neither an international nor a local audience]."