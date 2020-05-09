Anurag Basu Wanted Irrfan Khan To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Jagga Jasoos!

Anurag Basu and Irrfan Khan had worked together for the 2007 film Life...In A Metro. Recently, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker revealed that he was working on a sequel to the film with Irrfan.

While revealing that the idea of the sequel came from Irrfan, Anurag also said that he had approached the late actor to essay the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in Jagga Jasoos. However, things didn't work out and the role eventually went to Saswata Chatterjee.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I had approached him to play Ranbir's (Kapoor) accident-prone, adoptive father in Jagga Jasoos. He was busy with other films then, and since Jagga Jasoos' dates were all over the place, we couldn't collaborate on that project. But he told me, Chal, Metro sequel banate hain."

He said that Irrfan reminded him about it during the Qareeb Qareeb Singlle promotions. "Metro 2 mujhe Irrfan ke saath hi karni thi (I wanted to make Metro 2 only with Irrfan). I don't know... I really don't know," Basu was quoted as saying.

The filmmaker also revealed that when Gangster released, Irrfan was miffed with him for not writing a role for him in that film, despite their long association in TV.

"I made up with a role in Metro which showcased his lighter side, which I was acquainted with from our TV shows. As Monty, lrrfan was a riot," said Anurag.

Besides the Metro sequel, Irrfan was supposed to do a film on pandemic, with Ship Of Theseus director Anand Gandhi. Speaking about the film titled Emergence, the director recently revealed in an interview, "Irrfan and I drove to Pune once and became friends over the years. We explored the possibility of his presence in Tumbbad before the final script and schedule changed things. He'd have been in Emergence too. I wish I had created something with him."

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, after a two-year long battle with endoneurocrine tumour.

