Anurag Kashyap Admits Mid-Life Crisis Has Kicked In; Says It Is Showing In His Work

      Anurag Kashyap is one of the most prolific filmmakers of our time, having directed some amazing movies like Dev D, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, and most recently, Ghost Stories. Anurag claims he and his way of telling stories have evolved over time. Now, being middle-aged, he admits that mid-life crisis has kicked in and it is showing in his work.

      Anurag Kashyap: Mid-Life Crisis Is Showing In My Work

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anurag opened up about how he has changed. "The young me was idealistic and angry, but then I found sarcasm and humour," he said, adding, "political awareness and has grown up in time."

      He continued, "I am reaching mid-life now and the crisis has kicked in big time. It has started reflecting in my work, my stories and the choice of things that I am trying to do. Now, I think I am getting more condense and complex. But there is also simplifying the complexity - the ideas are complex, but I am able to simplify them. Earlier, I wouldn't care about this."

      When asked if he cares about box-office numbers, Anurag was candid. "Everyone cares about numbers. Over the years, I have understood that I don't want to dumb down to reach out to maximum, but I want to reach out to enough that it sustains me. But I definitely care about numbers," he said.

      Anurag last directed a part in the horror anthology movie Ghost Stories, starring Shobhita Dulipala.

      In recent times, the filmmaker has been more vocal about his political opinions than ever before, strongly condemning police brutality in universities, and being critical of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

      Read more about: anurag kashyap
      Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 19:28 [IST]
