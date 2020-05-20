    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anurag Kashyap Auctions His Trophy To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Test Kits

      By
      |

      Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter page to announce that along with comedian Kunal Kamra and lyricist Varun Grover, he will be auctioning his trophy to raise funds for COVID-19 test kits. The campaign aims to raise Rs 13,44,000 in the next 30 days for ten kits which will help one thousand people get tested.

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap Starrer Ghoomketu Teaser Out Now

      Kashyap took to Twitter and said whoever bids the highest, gets the winning Filmfare trophy for his acclaimed gangster-drama Gangs of Wasseypur. "Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013, 'Gangs of Wasseypur,'" Kashyap tweeted.

      Netizens praised Anurag's effort to raise fund for COVID-19 test kits.

      anurag-kashyap-auctions-his-trophy-to-raise-funds-for-covid-19-test-kits

      geetanjali majumdar @geetmajumdar: "Anurag Kashyap has given Indian cinema something that it will always be proud of. This man had the guts to raise a world on his own!"

      Flip Ezekiel@PhilipZ97204802: "Great gesture sir. However i have to say, the point was to sell something that holds some sort of value or credibility. Filmfare+critics award? I mean. .just saying. Good luck with the cause btw. You're doing God's work."

      Sandeep Singh Flag of India @SANDEEPSINGH106: "I am sure filmfare awards doesn't mean anything.. but still if its for good cause ppl shud come forward and bid.."

      Harshit Walia @waliaclear: "I have been always proud of being associated with this project during its making @anuragkashyap72 so proud of you sir aise hi nahi mein aapko aapna guru manta hoon @kunalkamra88 great initiative."

      Before Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kamra tweeted, "I urge all artists to give away their prized possessions towards charity in such difficult times. While every penny counts the highest donor will get the button."

      Varun Grover, on the other side, tweeted, "Adding the TOIFA trophy I won for 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' (DLKH, 2015) for charity auction to raise funds for Covid test kits. Putting it up on ebay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India's future."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: anurag kashyap varun grover
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 23:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X